iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

OEF stock opened at $285.09 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $233.95 and a 12-month high of $300.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $293.47 and its 200 day moving average is $284.10.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

