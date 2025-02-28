iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 160.2% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $99.34 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $107.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

