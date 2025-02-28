J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JSAIY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised J Sainsbury to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded J Sainsbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

J Sainsbury Trading Down 0.7 %

J Sainsbury Company Profile

JSAIY stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average is $14.12. J Sainsbury has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

