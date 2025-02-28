Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th.

Jack in the Box has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years. Jack in the Box has a payout ratio of 29.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Jack in the Box to earn $5.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

NASDAQ JACK opened at $38.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.52. The company has a market cap of $728.22 million, a P/E ratio of -19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.94. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $76.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. Jack in the Box had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $469.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $68,397.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,343.80. This trade represents a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,190 shares of company stock valued at $92,961 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.