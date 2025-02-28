Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.56.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Price Performance

JACK opened at $38.62 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $728.22 million, a P/E ratio of -19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.52.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $469.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.47 million. Research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is -90.26%.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

In other Jack in the Box news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $68,397.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,815 shares in the company, valued at $681,343.80. This represents a 9.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,190 shares of company stock valued at $92,961 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Novem Group purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 34,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.