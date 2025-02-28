James R. Kroner Sells 2,000 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Stock

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) Director James R. Kroner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $101,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,812.20. This represents a 7.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Employers Stock Up 0.9 %

Employers stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.27. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $54.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.50.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. Employers had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Employers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Employers by 312.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Employers in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Employers by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Employers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Employers by 15.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Employers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

