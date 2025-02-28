Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. Jamf updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Jamf Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of JAMF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Jamf has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $21.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average is $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.38.

Insider Activity at Jamf

In related news, CAO Anthony Grabenau sold 3,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $52,365.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,058.27. This represents a 9.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JAMF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Jamf from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

