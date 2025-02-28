Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Update

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the January 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Jardine Matheson Stock Performance
JMHLY traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $40.49. The stock had a trading volume of 12,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,284. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day moving average of $39.72. Jardine Matheson has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Jardine Matheson Company Profile
