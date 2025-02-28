Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Update

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the January 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Jardine Matheson Stock Performance

JMHLY traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $40.49. The stock had a trading volume of 12,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,284. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day moving average of $39.72. Jardine Matheson has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get Jardine Matheson alerts:

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transport businesses in China, Southeast Asia, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.