Jason Lee Tarrant Sells 1,992 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) EVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.10, for a total value of $2,667,487.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,061.80. This represents a 58.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,353.46 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $947.49 and a 1-year high of $1,359.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,261.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,207.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94.
O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,305.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,390.81.
O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.
