JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the January 31st total of 456,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

JD Sports Fashion Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,294. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $2.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

