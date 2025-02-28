JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the January 31st total of 456,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
JD Sports Fashion Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,294. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $2.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42.
