Jennifer R. Kneale Sells 29,887 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer R. Kneale sold 29,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $5,750,856.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 227,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,731,100.98. The trade was a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

NYSE TRGP opened at $195.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.29. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $218.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 5,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 394.6% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRGP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $172.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $171.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $182.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Targa Resources

About Targa Resources

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.