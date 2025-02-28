Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 82.7% from the January 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JRONY traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.64. 15,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,617. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12 month low of $32.68 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS
