Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Joby Aviation’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of JOBY opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71. Joby Aviation has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $10.72.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 6,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $51,289.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,910.68. This trade represents a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 333,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $2,673,338.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,661,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,464,387.90. The trade was a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,018,699 shares of company stock worth $8,628,124. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 123,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 66,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Joby Aviation by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

