Jonathan Chadwick Sells 34,375 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 34,375 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $1,050,843.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,572.16. This trade represents a 60.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Confluent Trading Up 2.9 %
NASDAQ CFLT traded up $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $31.69. 7,869,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,207,879. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.34 and a beta of 0.92.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.70%. Research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on CFLT. UBS Group raised Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Confluent
Confluent Company Profile
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Confluent
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.