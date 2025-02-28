Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $292.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.00.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $267.28 on Tuesday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $171.45 and a 12-month high of $288.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.57 and its 200-day moving average is $263.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

