Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Short Interest Down 90.0% in February

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the January 31st total of 76,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Jones Soda Price Performance
Shares of JSDA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.29. 70,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,401. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26. Jones Soda has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.11.
Jones Soda Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Jones Soda
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Jones Soda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Soda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.