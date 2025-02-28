Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Short Interest Down 90.0% in February

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the January 31st total of 76,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Jones Soda Price Performance

Shares of JSDA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.29. 70,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,401. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26. Jones Soda has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Jones Soda Company Profile

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and tetrahydrocannabinol infused cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand name.

