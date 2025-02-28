JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Price Target to $17.00

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CARS. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Cars.com from $21.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cars.com from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of CARS traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,785. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.43. Cars.com has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $828.98 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 2.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 813.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cars.com by 145.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Cars.com by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

