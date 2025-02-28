JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $418.00 to $450.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.52% from the company’s previous close.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. HSBC cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.50.

CrowdStrike stock traded up $5.97 on Friday, hitting $386.21. 958,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,257,580. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $455.59. The firm has a market cap of $95.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 756.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.47, for a total transaction of $3,871,834.47. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 389,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,655,968.83. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total value of $1,802,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,459,423.38. This represents a 4.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,565 shares of company stock valued at $40,570,629 over the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 76,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,513,000 after buying an additional 15,310 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 39.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

