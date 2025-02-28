Jyske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:JYSKY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.68 Per Share

Jyske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:JYSKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.6753 per share on Monday, April 14th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Jyske Bank A/S’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Jyske Bank A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS:JYSKY remained flat at C$14.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Jyske Bank A/S has a 1 year low of C$0.00 and a 1 year high of C$0.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.19.

Get Jyske Bank A/S alerts:

About Jyske Bank A/S

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Jyske Bank A/S provides various financial solutions in Denmark and Germany. The company operates through Banking Activities, Mortgage Activities, and Leasing Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment provides advisory services relating to traditional financial solutions for personal and private banking, and corporate clients; and trading and investment services, including trading in interest rate products, currencies, equities, commodities, and derivatives for corporate and institutional clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Jyske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jyske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.