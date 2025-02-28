Jyske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:JYSKY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.68 Per Share

Jyske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:JYSKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.6753 per share on Monday, April 14th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Jyske Bank A/S’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Jyske Bank A/S Price Performance
OTCMKTS:JYSKY remained flat at C$14.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Jyske Bank A/S has a 1 year low of C$0.00 and a 1 year high of C$0.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.19.
About Jyske Bank A/S
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Jyske Bank A/S
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Jyske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jyske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.