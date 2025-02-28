Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC) Short Interest Up 187.6% in February

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,300 shares, a growth of 187.6% from the January 31st total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Kayne Anderson BDC Stock Performance

Shares of KBDC stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Kayne Anderson BDC has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $17.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.54.

Kayne Anderson BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Kayne Anderson BDC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Kayne Anderson BDC news, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $41,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,087 shares in the company, valued at $133,758.98. This trade represents a 44.75 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBDC. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Kayne Anderson BDC by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 24,701 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Kayne Anderson BDC by 4,201.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 989,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,358,000 after purchasing an additional 966,016 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kayne Anderson BDC from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kayne Anderson BDC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.30.

Kayne Anderson BDC Company Profile

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.

