KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,253 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,979 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in KBR were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in KBR by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in KBR by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in KBR by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of KBR from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on KBR from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.88.

NYSE:KBR opened at $48.42 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.83.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. KBR had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. On average, research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

