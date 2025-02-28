Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS) Plans $0.08 Interim Dividend

Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th.
Kelsian Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kelsian Group
In related news, insider Neil Smith acquired 35,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.53 ($2.21) per share, with a total value of A$125,968.05 ($78,730.03). 39.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Kelsian Group Company Profile
Kelsian Group Limited provides land and marine transport and tourism services in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine & Tourism, Australian Bus, and International Bus segments. The Marine & Tourism segment operates vehicle and passenger ferry services, barging, coach tours and package holidays, lunch, dinner, charter cruises, and accommodation facilities.
