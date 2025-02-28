Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Acquired by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,253,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,466 shares during the quarter. Kenvue accounts for about 2.1% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned 0.07% of Kenvue worth $26,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 438.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Kenvue by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Kenvue by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE:KVUE opened at $23.15 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $24.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.45.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KVUE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Kenvue from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.08.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

