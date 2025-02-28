KeyCorp Cuts KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target to $67.00

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on KBR from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of KBR from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.88.

KBR Stock Performance

NYSE:KBR opened at $48.42 on Tuesday. KBR has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $72.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.83.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KBR will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

Institutional Trading of KBR

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 12,326.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,242,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,323 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $104,033,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in KBR by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,805,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,503,000 after buying an additional 1,307,033 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in KBR by 240.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,653,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,776,000 after buying an additional 1,167,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 444.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,247,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,539 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading

