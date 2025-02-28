Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Holdings Trimmed by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,420. This represents a 49.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 target price (down previously from $161.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.64.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE KMB opened at $140.28 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $120.53 and a twelve month high of $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.75%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

