KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.43.

NYSE KKR opened at $132.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.60. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.92 and a 12 month high of $170.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

