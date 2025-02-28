Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.750-4.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on KOP. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Get Koppers alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KOP

Koppers Price Performance

NYSE KOP opened at $29.51 on Friday. Koppers has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.68.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.18). Koppers had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $477.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Koppers will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Koppers announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Koppers

(Get Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.