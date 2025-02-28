Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) Short Interest Update

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 66.4% from the January 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Kronos Advanced Technologies Stock Performance

Kronos Advanced Technologies stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 52,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,410. Kronos Advanced Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

Kronos Advanced Technologies Company Profile

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc manufactures, distributes, and licenses air movement and purification devices in the United States. The company offers air purifiers and masks. It markets and sells products directly through our website, 1800safeair.com, as well as through independent sales representatives.

