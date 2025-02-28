Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) Short Interest Update

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 66.4% from the January 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Kronos Advanced Technologies Stock Performance
Kronos Advanced Technologies stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 52,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,410. Kronos Advanced Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.
Kronos Advanced Technologies Company Profile
