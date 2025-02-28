Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.39 and traded as low as $6.31. Kumba Iron Ore shares last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 644 shares traded.

Kumba Iron Ore Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.58.

Kumba Iron Ore Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.3586 dividend. This is a positive change from Kumba Iron Ore’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

About Kumba Iron Ore

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore for the steel industry primarily in South Africa, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province.

