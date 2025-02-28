Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Kura Oncology from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Kura Oncology from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kura Oncology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

KURA stock opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $594.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.78. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 11.47, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $53.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mollie Leoni sold 4,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $39,058.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,551.11. This represents a 5.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 4,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $38,948.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,078.91. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,729 shares of company stock worth $92,307 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 131,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 172,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 29,497 shares during the period. Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $799,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 242,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 144,201 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

