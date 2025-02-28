Kura Oncology’s (KURA) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BTIG Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Kura Oncology Stock Down 1.5 %

KURA opened at $7.65 on Thursday. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average is $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.47 and a quick ratio of 11.47.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $53.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.96 million. Research analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kura Oncology

In other news, insider Mollie Leoni sold 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $39,058.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,551.11. This trade represents a 5.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 4,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $38,948.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,193 shares in the company, valued at $694,078.91. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,729 shares of company stock valued at $92,307 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 49,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Stories

