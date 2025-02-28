Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Research Coverage Started at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KRUS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $63.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Lake Street Capital upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA Stock Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $62.68 on Tuesday. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $122.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.18 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.71.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 6,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $574,401.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,018.39. This trade represents a 84.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 56,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 29,158 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 12.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 237.9% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 32.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,609,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.