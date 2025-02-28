L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Stock Acquired Sen. Markwayne Mullin

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) recently bought shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX). In a filing disclosed on February 27th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in L3Harris Technologies stock on February 13th.

Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Brick (TSE:BRK) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 2/13/2025.

NYSE LHX opened at $204.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.09 and a 12 month high of $265.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $283.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $291.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.47.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $288,412.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,592.94. This represents a 21.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,901 shares of company stock worth $1,059,757 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Senator Mullin

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

