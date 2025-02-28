Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Grows Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,661 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 434.1% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $138.02 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.53 and a 12-month high of $163.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (down from $178.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $164.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.06.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

