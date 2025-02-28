Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 307.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,437,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,984,000 after buying an additional 1,839,321 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,364,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 433,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,268,000 after purchasing an additional 236,917 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth $14,195,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth $14,124,000. 31.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $86.12 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $65.94 and a one year high of $88.39. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.47.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

