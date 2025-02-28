Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $331,000 Stock Holdings in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on JHX. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, James Hardie Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

James Hardie Industries Stock Performance

JHX stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. James Hardie Industries plc has a twelve month low of $29.88 and a twelve month high of $43.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.43 and its 200-day moving average is $34.41.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.63 million. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 33.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

James Hardie Industries Profile

(Free Report)

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.