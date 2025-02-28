Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Short Interest Up 880.0% in February

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 880.0% from the January 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Leading Edge Materials Stock Up 45.2 %
Shares of Leading Edge Materials stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $0.19. 508,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,697. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07. Leading Edge Materials has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.23.
About Leading Edge Materials
