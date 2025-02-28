Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Short Interest Up 880.0% in February

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 880.0% from the January 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Leading Edge Materials Stock Up 45.2 %

Shares of Leading Edge Materials stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $0.19. 508,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,697. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07. Leading Edge Materials has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.23.

About Leading Edge Materials

Leading Edge Materials Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties in Canada, Sweden, and Romania. It primarily explores for graphite, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and rare earth elements. The company holds a 100% interest in the Woxna graphite project that includes four concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg located in Gavleborg County, central Sweden.

