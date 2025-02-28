Leerink Partnrs Has Bullish Estimate for UHS Q1 Earnings

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Universal Health Services in a report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $4.74 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.36. The consensus estimate for Universal Health Services’ current full-year earnings is $15.92 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q1 2025 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.84 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.59 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.23 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $20.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.10 EPS.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $271.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.29.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $185.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.32. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $152.68 and a 12-month high of $243.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Choreo LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,238 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 516 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

In other news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.15, for a total value of $308,516.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,770.85. This represents a 21.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.