LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Posts Earnings Results

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49, Zacks reports. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.99 million. LeMaitre Vascular updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.150-2.320 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.480-0.530 EPS.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $99.91 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $62.39 and a 12-month high of $109.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.63.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Featured Stories

