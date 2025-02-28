LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $99.91, but opened at $90.00. LeMaitre Vascular shares last traded at $90.43, with a volume of 50,253 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LMAT. Oppenheimer lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Down 8.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.99 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 13.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,900,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,787,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,446,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 174,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,124,000 after buying an additional 58,720 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 26.2% in the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 258,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,037,000 after acquiring an additional 53,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

