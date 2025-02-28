LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.480-0.530 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.7 million-$58.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.1 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.150-2.320 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.63.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $90.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.90 and a 200-day moving average of $94.66. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $62.39 and a one year high of $109.58.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.99 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 19.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

