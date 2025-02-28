Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$29.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNF. National Bank Financial raised shares of Leon’s Furniture to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Leon’s Furniture from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC set a C$29.00 price target on Leon’s Furniture and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Leon's Furniture alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Leon’s Furniture

Insider Activity at Leon’s Furniture

Leon’s Furniture Trading Down 1.9 %

In related news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 7,000 shares of Leon’s Furniture stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.15, for a total transaction of C$183,043.70. 69.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSE:LNF opened at C$24.20 on Friday. Leon’s Furniture has a 12-month low of C$20.27 and a 12-month high of C$30.64. The firm has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.17.

About Leon’s Furniture

(Get Free Report

Leon’s Furniture Ltd is a Canada-based retailer which is involved in the sale of home furnishing, mattresses, appliances, and electronics. The firm is also the country’s commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. It generates maximum revenue from sales of goods by corporate stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.