LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.70.

LFST has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Friday.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LifeStance Health Group

Institutional Trading of LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFST. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 26,132.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 182,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 181,358 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 604,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 87,502 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFST traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.71. 871,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,347. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.21. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. LifeStance Health Group has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

About LifeStance Health Group

(Get Free Report

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.