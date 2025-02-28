Linscomb Wealth Inc. Buys Shares of 104,752 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 104,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,942,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 279.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Dollar General from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.77.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:DG opened at $74.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.77. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $168.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.88%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $367,065.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,128. This trade represents a 23.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $451,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,056,636.94. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.