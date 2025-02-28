Linscomb Wealth Inc. Has $189.84 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 9.5% of Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $189,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

IVV opened at $587.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $584.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $496.30 and a 12-month high of $616.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $601.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $587.36.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

