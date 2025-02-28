Linscomb Wealth Inc. Has $2.76 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4,108.8% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 16,394 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 825.1% during the third quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 62,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,452,000 after acquiring an additional 55,315 shares during the period. Finally, TNF LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $195.87 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $177.15 and a 12-month high of $219.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.85. The firm has a market cap of $102.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.