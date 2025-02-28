Linscomb Wealth Inc. Has $3.06 Million Stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 122.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,966 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. owned about 0.16% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,840,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,670 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,462,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,692,000 after purchasing an additional 797,877 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,361,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,948,000 after purchasing an additional 58,461 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,058,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,410,000 after buying an additional 146,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,700,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,071,000 after buying an additional 53,012 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $30.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.94.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

