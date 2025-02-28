Linscomb Wealth Inc. Has $4.79 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 78,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,028.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 49,121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS opened at $62.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.80. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $65.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $1.0049 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

