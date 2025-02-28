Linscomb Wealth Inc. Sells 1,576 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.3% of Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $46,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $288.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $296.10 and its 200 day moving average is $289.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

