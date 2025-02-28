Linscomb Wealth Inc. Sells 251 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,903,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 74,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,579,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of IWB stock opened at $321.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $271.54 and a 1 year high of $337.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.28.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

